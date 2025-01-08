Court rules no urgency in battle to publish matric results

The High Court in Pretoria struck the matter of the roll on Wednesday, ruling in favour of the Basic Education Department.

Judge Ronel Tolmay handed down the judgment on the regulator’s application for the matter to be heard urgently.

Tolmay says she believes the matter was not urgent.

"No evidence of any complaints by learners was placed before me. The present manner of publication has been followed for at least three consecutive years, and why should this year be seen as a violation of privacy?" Judge Tolmay told the applicants during her ruling.

READ: Ruling to be made on urgency of battle over matric results

"I therefore conclude that the matter is not urgent and should be struck from the roll. The application's struck from the roll due to lack of urgency and the applicant is ordered the costs of the first to fifth respondents."

The Regulator dragged the department to court in an attempt to interdict the department from publishing the results on public forums, including newspapers.

It argues this violates the learners’ privacy, while the department plans to release the results using matric exam numbers.

Both pleaded their cases before the High Court on Tuesday.

