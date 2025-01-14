KZN achieves most Bachelor passes

he province achieved over 84, 470 Bachelor passes, while the overall class of 2024 managed to achieve over 319,651 distinctions.





KZN narrowly came second for its overall pass rate of 89.5%, after the Free State province.





Making the announcement in Gauteng on Monday evening, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said KZN accounts for 10.8% distinctions achieved.





"Straight on their heels is Gauteng with 0ver 66,000 bachelor passes, right after them is the Eastern Cape, approxiamately 67 per cent of their bachelor passes come from Quintile one to three schools, which are typically our poorer communities. This percentage represents a massive increase from 2023."





KZN MEC Sipho Hlomuka and Premier Thami Ntuli will host the province's top achievers at the Durban ICC on Tuesday morning.





