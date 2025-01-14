Class of 2024 makes history

"This is the highest matric pass rate in the history of our country and should be a moment of great pride and celebration for us all," Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said on Monday evening.





The National Senior Certificate Class of 2024 achieved 87.3%, an increase from the 82.9% recorded last year.





Gwarube announced the historic results in Gauteng on Monday evening.





A total of 615,429 pupils passed the NSC, with every province achieving a pass rate of above 80%.





Gwarube said the cohort also saw an increase of 6.9% in admission to Bachelor studies.





"The Free State is the best performing province, increasing it's pass rate from 89 percent to 91 percent. KZN at number 2, they obtained 89.5 percent matric rate. Number three is Gauteng."