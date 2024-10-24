Clairwood residents urge municipality to fix drainage system
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Residents in Clairwood, south of Durban, have
urged the municipality to fix their drainage system.
Residents in Clairwood, south of Durban, have urged the municipality to fix their drainage system.
They say their roads and homes have become prone to flooding due to clogged drainage systems during heavy rains.
Manana Msimang lives in an informal settlement on Cherry Road, and said her home was flooded, and all her belongings were damaged.
"The water comes in from the road into our homes. In some houses, water rises from underground every time it rains.
"Our belongings have been damaged: fridges, stoves, beds, everything is soaked. The water rises above waist level, and we have to sleep with water inside until the rain stops," said Msimang.
READ: Flood-affected eThekwini residents told more help on the way
Another woman who lives on the same street told Newswatch they panic each time it rains.
"When it rains, all that dirt from the shacks go into the drain, which causes water to stand on the road. So, eventually, the water comes into our yard.
"So, when water comes into our yard, our house ends up getting flooded, and it has happened on numerous occasions. So, we need them to sort the drain out because when it rains, we have a problem because the water just stands here."
eThekwini Municipality has promised to send engineers to the area to unclog the drainage system.
Mop-up operations have been underway after heavy rains lashed the Clairwood, Cato Crest, uMlazi and KwaMashu communities this week.
ALSO READ: Mop-up operations start in flood-hit Nelson Mandela Bay
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Homemade vs store-bought: Which sweetmeats are better?
With Diwali just around the corner and preparation time creeping in, we'...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
Diwali may be recognised as a public holiday in the future
For the first time, the Department of Home Affairs has responded positiv...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago