Clairwood residents urge municipality to fix drainage system

They say their roads and homes have become prone to flooding due to clogged drainage systems during heavy rains.

Manana Msimang lives in an informal settlement on Cherry Road, and said her home was flooded, and all her belongings were damaged.

"The water comes in from the road into our homes. In some houses, water rises from underground every time it rains.

"Our belongings have been damaged: fridges, stoves, beds, everything is soaked. The water rises above waist level, and we have to sleep with water inside until the rain stops," said Msimang.

READ: Flood-affected eThekwini residents told more help on the way

Another woman who lives on the same street told Newswatch they panic each time it rains.

"When it rains, all that dirt from the shacks go into the drain, which causes water to stand on the road. So, eventually, the water comes into our yard.

"So, when water comes into our yard, our house ends up getting flooded, and it has happened on numerous occasions. So, we need them to sort the drain out because when it rains, we have a problem because the water just stands here."

eThekwini Municipality has promised to send engineers to the area to unclog the drainage system.

Mop-up operations have been underway after heavy rains lashed the Clairwood, Cato Crest, uMlazi and KwaMashu communities this week.

ALSO READ: Mop-up operations start in flood-hit Nelson Mandela Bay

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)