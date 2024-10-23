Mop-up operations start in flood-hit Nelson Mandela Bay

Acting executive director of Safety and Security Shadrack Sibiya said more than 3,000 people from various communities have been affected and relocated to temporary shelters.



He said they are being accommodated at 19 shelters where the municipality is providing warm meals and other humanitarian needs.



Sibiya also provided an update regarding damaged infrastructure due to the floods.



"We have our infrastructure and engineering on the infrastructure that has been damaged or flooded. They are currently on-site through their contractors and internal staff.

"As of yesterday, they seem to have been drowning water off the street, and they are still continuing."

He said there are several areas that are without power due to the inclement weather.



"Electricity as well—we have internal staff and the Executive Director of Electricity hard at work, and they are trying to restore the supply of electricity."

