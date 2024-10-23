Flood-affected eThekwini residents told more help on the way

Myeni on Tuesday afternoon visited an informal settlement in Clairwood where heavy rains have left a trail of destruction.

The homes of more than 100 residents have been flooded, and their home drenched or completely damaged.

On Tuesday afternoon, some of the dwellers were still trying to get water out of their flooded shacks.

Since the rain started over the weekend, other areas including Cato Crest, parts of uMlazi and KwaMashu have also been affected.





Other informal structures have have had trees falling on to them.

Myeni said more help is on the way.

"We have gave them immediate needs which is foods and mattresses and other departments are coming to assist them. We also identified a challenge of the draining system that we have to report it to the engineering department."

The have been no fatalities reported as a result of the heavy rains.