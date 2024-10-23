Flood-affected eThekwini residents told more help on the way
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
eThekwini Deputy Mayor Zandile Myeni has appealed to residents to take weather warnings seriously.
eThekwini Deputy Mayor Zandile Myeni has appealed to residents to take weather warnings seriously.
Myeni on Tuesday afternoon visited an informal settlement in Clairwood where heavy rains have left a trail of destruction.
The homes of more than 100 residents have been flooded, and their home drenched or completely damaged.
On Tuesday afternoon, some of the dwellers were still trying to get water out of their flooded shacks.
Since the rain started over the weekend, other areas including Cato Crest, parts of uMlazi and KwaMashu have also been affected.
READ: KZN disaster teams on high alert amid severe weather
Other informal structures have have had trees falling on to them.
Myeni said more help is on the way.
"We have gave them immediate needs which is foods and mattresses and other departments are coming to assist them. We also identified a challenge of the draining system that we have to report it to the engineering department."
The have been no fatalities reported as a result of the heavy rains.
EThekwini Deputy mayor Zandile Myeni and the City's disaster management teams are visiting the Cherry road informal settlement in Clairwood to inspect the damage left by heavy rains that lashed the city since Sunday. @Logic_Malinga pic.twitter.com/fnXyOwQ60g— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) October 22, 2024
Show's Stories
-
Mayor Cyril Xaba shows his fun side on East Coast Breakfast
Honourable Mayor Cyril Xaba opens up about his life and Durban’s future ...East Coast Breakfast 47 minutes ago
-
"I have no friends so I celebrated my graduation by myself"
She was pleasantly surprised by the restaurant's kindness in offering to...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago