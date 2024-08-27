Stats SA says 2.6 million households burgled in past five years

It's a 12-percent increase from the 2.3 million incidents the agency reported the previous year.





Presenting the 2023-24 Victims of Crime Report, Statistician-General, Risenga Maluleke, said there were home robberies in 459-thousand households, a slight decrease of one percent.





READ: AG: Only 34 of SA municipalities got clean audit





Additionally, 257,000 households reported experiencing assault during the same period.





"220,000 households experienced theft of motor vehicles during the past five years, an increase of six percent. Around 67,000 households experienced murder during the past five years that is up 18 per cent from 57,000. "





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)