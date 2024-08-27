Stats SA says 2.6 million households burgled in past five years
Statistics South Africa has revealed that 2.6 million households experienced housebreaking or burglary in the past five years.
It's a 12-percent increase from the 2.3 million incidents the agency reported the previous year.
Presenting the 2023-24 Victims of Crime Report, Statistician-General, Risenga Maluleke, said there were home robberies in 459-thousand households, a slight decrease of one percent.
Additionally, 257,000 households reported experiencing assault during the same period.
"220,000 households experienced theft of motor vehicles during the past five years, an increase of six percent. Around 67,000 households experienced murder during the past five years that is up 18 per cent from 57,000. "
