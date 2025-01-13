Brothers in court for murder of Durban businessman
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Two brothers appeared in the Durban
Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the murder of a local
businessman.
Ferrel and Darren Govender were arrested in January after Shailen Singh, the owner of a security company, was shot and killed in Umhlanga last year.
Supporters of the victim and the two accused filled the courtroom ahead of proceedings, which could see the two brothers apply for bail.
Pickets were also held outside court.
Abed Sayed, from the African Movement Congress, told Newswatch they want to see justice for the slain businessman.
"All I can say is that we want this case to go fully ahead. We want justice to prevail, and we will be monitoring this case."
Workers and friends of the accused were also outside court to make their voices heard.
A neighbour of the two brothers, Joyce Lazarus, was among those picketing outside court.
"Today, I put my faith, I put my trust, and I put everything on these children. They are innocent,” she told Newswatch.
