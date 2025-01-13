Brothers in court for murder of Durban businessman

Ferrel and Darren Govender were arrested in January after Shailen Singh, the owner of a security company, was shot and killed in Umhlanga last year.

Supporters of the victim and the two accused filled the courtroom ahead of proceedings, which could see the two brothers apply for bail.

Pickets were also held outside court.

READ: Govender brothers to appear for Shailen Singh murder

Abed Sayed, from the African Movement Congress, told Newswatch they want to see justice for the slain businessman.

"All I can say is that we want this case to go fully ahead. We want justice to prevail, and we will be monitoring this case."

Workers and friends of the accused were also outside court to make their voices heard.

ALSO READ: Govender brothers charged in Shailen Singh murder case

A neighbour of the two brothers, Joyce Lazarus, was among those picketing outside court.

"Today, I put my faith, I put my trust, and I put everything on these children. They are innocent,” she told Newswatch.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)