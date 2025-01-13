Govender brothers to appear for Shailen Singh murder
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The two brothers linked to the murder of Durban businessman, Shailen Singh, will line up in the dock on Monday morning.
Ferrel and Darren Govender were nabbed after they allegedly shot and killed Singh in a parking lot in uMhlanga in January.
The father of a two-month-old baby was believed to be the owner of a truck and security company.
A petition seeking justice for Singh has garnered nearly 4,000 signatures from locals.
READ: Govender brothers charged in Shailen Singh murder case
Ward 35 councillor, Bradley Singh, will be attending proceedings at the Durban Magistrate’s Court.
"We do not condone any act of violence, and we want justice to be served not only for the Singh family. We also want to put pressure on the South African Police Service to ensure that any type of crime that takes place, especially the crime like murder they must get the suspect because we can't tolerate the fact that criminals can just kill people as they want,” Singh said.
