Govender brothers charged in Shailen Singh’s murder case

Two brothers charged with the murder of Durban businessman Shailen Singh are scheduled to return to court in about ten days, as investigations continue into the case.
Darren and Farrel Govender, aged 32 and 40, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
They were arrested days after Singh was killed in uMhlanga Ridge.
The 32-year-old, who owned a security company, was reportedly sitting in a parking lot in his car on Meridian Drive, when he was shot by unidentified suspects.
Singh’s father Pradeep says the family is pleased with the investigating team's efforts.
"Well, I cannot get my son back, but I would really want the court or the higher authorities to monitor this case and justice must be served, as quickly as detectives have cracked this case," said Pradeep.
"I must commend the team that worked on this case. They were very professional, and they did their work very well."
