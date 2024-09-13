‘Bright’ Malvern girl to be laid to rest on Saturday

Zarah Ramsamy, 11, was run over by the car thieves as they made off with the family's SUV outside a fast-food outlet in Malvern on Wednesday.

Zarah and her brother had been left in the car while their mother entered the establishment to order food.

The child had hidden under the car after seeing the armed men make an approach.

Her sibling was not physically harmed.

At a vigil on Thursday night, the family's pastor, Vernon Jacob from the Embassy Church, said the family had planned to celebrate with takeaways.

"They planned on going to get fries and cool drinks - and to just have a good celebration of Zarah's stint in a concert. But, unfortunately, it turned from triumph to tragedy. Here we are today, standing before you with heavy hearts mourning the tragic loss of Zarah Ramsamy - a bright young individual whose life was taken so soon."

Jacob, who described Zarah as a happy child, said her murder has had a profound impact on the community.

"I think last night (Wednesday) was one of my most difficult days to break the news to her (the mother) that her daughter is no longer. Her mother is broken, having to be sedated every four hours because she just comes out into the reality of what has happened. God have mercy."

Zarah's funeral service will be held at the Embassy Church in Mayville.





