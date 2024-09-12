Girl (11) killed in Malvern hijacking
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Sign up:Newsletter
Share this:
KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating cases of murder and hijacking after an 11-year-old girl was tragically killed on Wednesday.
KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating cases of murder and hijacking after an 11-year-old girl was tragically killed on Wednesday.
Zarah Ramsamy was run over by a vehicle being hijacked in Malvern, south of Durban.
KZN police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo says her family is understood to have been attacked outside a fast-food outlet on Wednesday night.
"The victim was conveyed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, where she was declared dead on arrival."
READ: Murder suspect killed in a shootout in Cato Manor
The suspects reportedly fled with the vehicle.
Messages of condolences have been pouring in online.
The Embassy Church in Durban has asked for prayers for little Zarah's family, saying details of the child's funeral will be announced soon.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Sign up:Newsletter
Share this: