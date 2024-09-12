Girl (11) killed in Malvern hijacking

Zarah Ramsamy was run over by a vehicle being hijacked in Malvern, south of Durban.

KZN police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo says her family is understood to have been attacked outside a fast-food outlet on Wednesday night.

"The victim was conveyed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, where she was declared dead on arrival."





The suspects reportedly fled with the vehicle.

Messages of condolences have been pouring in online.

The Embassy Church in Durban has asked for prayers for little Zarah's family, saying details of the child's funeral will be announced soon.





