IN PICS: Malvern community gather for Zarah Ramsamy vigil
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Residents of Malvern say they fear for the lives of their children.
It comes after an 11-year-old girl was killed in a hijacking in the suburb west of Durban on Wednesday.
On Thursday night, the community gathered at a local church for a vigil.
Church on the Move is only 300 metres away from the popular fast-food outlet where Zarah Ramsamy was killed.
Hundreds of locals, holding candles, surrounded the church, some even younger than little Zarah.
Her broken-hearted parents, Barnes and Shaida, sat nestled in front of the crowd.
In between worship music and words of comfort, Zarah’s mom would wail in disbelief that her baby was gone.
The street was lined with more than 20 private security vehicles flashing white lights in Zarah’s honour.
With bowed heads and tearful faces, Pastor Collin Govender asked attendants to pray for the family and for the safety of schools, the city, and the country.
