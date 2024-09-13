IN PICS: Malvern community gather for Zarah Ramsamy vigil

It comes after an 11-year-old girl was killed in a hijacking in the suburb west of Durban on Wednesday.

On Thursday night, the community gathered at a local church for a vigil.





Church on the Move is only 300 metres away from the popular fast-food outlet where Zarah Ramsamy was killed.

Hundreds of locals, holding candles, surrounded the church, some even younger than little Zarah.