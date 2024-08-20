Another police officer allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run
Updated | By Heart FM
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has arrested a 46-year-old police officer believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the Southern Cape.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has arrested a 46-year-old police officer believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the Southern Cape.
He had allegedly knocked over two children, aged three and four, on Nelson Mandela Boulevard in Thembalethu, near George, on the 29th of July.
The four-year-old did not survive.
READ: ‘Stolen’ blue light vehicle involved in fatal Phoenix hit-and-run
IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping detailed the charges the cop now faces
"The three-year-old was later discharged from hospital. The officer was arrested earlier today [Tuesday], and he will appear in the Thembalethu Magistrate's Court on Monday facing charges of culpable homicide, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice."
On Monday, a KZN police officer linked to the Presidential Protection Services was found dead at a hotel in Umhlanga after he allegedly knocked over and killed a 26-year-old woman in Phoenix in an apparent hit-and-run incident.
READ MORE: Cop involved in deadly Phoenix hit-and-run takes own life
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
SA woman laughs about mistaking an arrestor bed for a shortcut
We love how this qualified physician was able to laugh over her mistake...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Banks are not obligated to refund accounts accessed by kidnappers
Many people who are held against their will by a kidnapper may offer up ...Danny Guselli 5 hours ago