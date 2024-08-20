Another police officer allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run

He had allegedly knocked over two children, aged three and four, on Nelson Mandela Boulevard in Thembalethu, near George, on the 29th of July.

The four-year-old did not survive.





IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping detailed the charges the cop now faces

"The three-year-old was later discharged from hospital. The officer was arrested earlier today [Tuesday], and he will appear in the Thembalethu Magistrate's Court on Monday facing charges of culpable homicide, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice."

On Monday, a KZN police officer linked to the Presidential Protection Services was found dead at a hotel in Umhlanga after he allegedly knocked over and killed a 26-year-old woman in Phoenix in an apparent hit-and-run incident.





