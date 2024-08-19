‘Stolen’ blue light vehicle involved in fatal Phoenix hit-and-run
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Police are working to track down the person who was behind the wheel of a police vehicle that crashed into a woman, killing her on Phoenix Highway, north of Durban.
The South African Police Service says 26-year-old Phumla Mtshali lost her life in the hit-and-run crash on Friday.
KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the state vehicle, which was reported stolen on Thursday night, was later found abandoned in a sugarcane field in the Canelands area.
He says the car belongs to their Royal Protection Services division.
"Police in Phoenix have opened a culpable homicide case for investigation. A victim was declared dead at the scene. The vehicle that was involved in the incident was later found abandoned in the sugarcane fields.
“The same vehicle was reportedly stolen from a premises at Guardbridge Gardens on Thursday night. Investigations are underway to establish who was driving the vehicle at the time of the hit-and-run incident. A case of a theft of motor vehicle is also under investigation."
