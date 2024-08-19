‘Stolen’ blue light vehicle involved in fatal Phoenix hit-and-run

The South African Police Service says 26-year-old Phumla Mtshali lost her life in the hit-and-run crash on Friday.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the state vehicle, which was reported stolen on Thursday night, was later found abandoned in a sugarcane field in the Canelands area.

He says the car belongs to their Royal Protection Services division.





"Police in Phoenix have opened a culpable homicide case for investigation. A victim was declared dead at the scene. The vehicle that was involved in the incident was later found abandoned in the sugarcane fields.

“The same vehicle was reportedly stolen from a premises at Guardbridge Gardens on Thursday night. Investigations are underway to establish who was driving the vehicle at the time of the hit-and-run incident. A case of a theft of motor vehicle is also under investigation."





