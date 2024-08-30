Another blow to eThekwini’s ongoing water woes

However, he told a full council sitting on Thursday that it's not possible to bring water from that dam to help ease the water outages that are being experienced in Durban's northern parts.

"We are not able to do that because the pumps at Inanda Dam, which Umgeni Water is supposed to use to pump water from Inanda to replace water coming from Nagle Dam, are contaminated.





"They reported again to his worship [the mayor] that those pumps are currently being commissioned, so they are currently being fixed. So a second problem Umgeni-Uthukela Water is not able to use the water at Inanda Dam."

The city says it's been receiving less water from the Durban Heights Treatment Works due to the problem.

It says only one bulk pipeline remains open to transport water to the city’s reservoirs, resulting in a reduced flow of water into the system.





uMngeni-uThukela Water and eThekwini Municipality have apologised to frustrated residents.





