Power outage disrupts supply at uMngeni-uThukela Water

The Midmar Water Works is currently not operating due to Wednesday's outage, and uMngeni-uThukela says it's unable to supply bulk water.

"Due to this power outage, uMngeni-uThukela is currently unable to supply bulk water to parts of the uMgungundlovu District Municipality, Msunduzi Local Municipality and the eThekwini Metro, which are all fed from the Midmar Water Works," says spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo.





READ: Apologetic eThekwini says algae ‘gradually’ decreasing in water system

Maphumulo says Eskom has yet to indicate when power will return.

"Water supply to the following areas has been affected due to the power outage: Howick, Hilton, Vulindlela, Mpophomeni, Hilton, parts of Pietermaritzburg supplied from the H.D.Hill, Groenekloof, Sweetwaters, Blackridge and Worlds View Reservoirs, Mkhambathini, Eston, Mid-Ilovo, Richmond and the areas supplied from the Umbumbulu and Umlaas Road Reservoirs.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this disruption in the supply of water due to power failure."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)