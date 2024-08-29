Power outage disrupts supply at uMngeni-uThukela Water
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
uMngeni-uThukela Water says a major power outage in Howick has resulted in the disruption of water supply.
uMngeni-uThukela Water says a major power outage in Howick has resulted in the disruption of water supply.
The Midmar Water Works is currently not operating due to Wednesday's outage, and uMngeni-uThukela says it's unable to supply bulk water.
"Due to this power outage, uMngeni-uThukela is currently unable to supply bulk water to parts of the uMgungundlovu District Municipality, Msunduzi Local Municipality and the eThekwini Metro, which are all fed from the Midmar Water Works," says spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo.
READ: Apologetic eThekwini says algae ‘gradually’ decreasing in water system
Maphumulo says Eskom has yet to indicate when power will return.
"Water supply to the following areas has been affected due to the power outage: Howick, Hilton, Vulindlela, Mpophomeni, Hilton, parts of Pietermaritzburg supplied from the H.D.Hill, Groenekloof, Sweetwaters, Blackridge and Worlds View Reservoirs, Mkhambathini, Eston, Mid-Ilovo, Richmond and the areas supplied from the Umbumbulu and Umlaas Road Reservoirs.
"We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this disruption in the supply of water due to power failure."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Join the ECR Family on WhatsApp! Here’s how to join our Channel
We're officially on WhatsApp Channels and verified! Here's how you can s...Stacey & J Sbu 22 minutes ago
-
Does it mean you made it if you own Le Creuset?
The con in buying things online and being sorely disappointed...Danny Guselli 52 minutes ago