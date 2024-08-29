Apologetic eThekwini says algae ‘gradually’ decreasing in water system

The shortages are due to algae-clogged filters, which are affecting the supply in Durban's northern parts.





The city and bulk supplier say they're working on resolving it.





The city says it's been receiving less water from the Durban Heights Treatment Works.





Municipal officials say that due to fast-growing algae, only one bulk pipeline remains open to transport water to the city’s reservoirs, resulting in a reduced flow of water into the system.





uMngeni-uThukela's Siyabonga Maphumulo says the system will take about a week to stabilise.





“While the challenge of the presence of algae still persist in the raw water, there has been a gradual decrease in the volumes of the algae and we anticipate that it will take five to seven days for the system reservoirs in eThekwini to stabalise."





He says water tankers will be sent to the affected areas.





“Umgeni - Uthukela Waters has provided an additional 30 tankers to add to the eThekwini Municipality's own fleet of tankers that are being dispatched to communities affected by the reduction.





“These water tankers are being delivered twice a day and the morning and evening. We urge the public to continue to use water sparingly in order to allow the system to recover in a shorter period."



