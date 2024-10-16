ANC in KZN not backtracking on removal of KwaDukuza mayor

Nhaca was suspended in September.

However, she has refused to resign from office as instructed by the party's provincial leadership.

Nhaca took her fight to the media, calling on the ANC's top brass to step in and give her reasons for why she was being booted out.

After the May general elections, the ANC in KZN said it had resolved to reconfigure the KwaDukuza council and make changes in the troika to strengthen its caucus.

Spokesperson Mafika Mndebele says the provincial working committee has since decided to suspend Nhaca's membership because of ill-discipline.

"We have already told her to resign as mayor, and if she fails to resign, we will introduce the vote of no confidence against her and install an ANC mayor. As far as we are concerned, as the ANC, it is almost like a done deal."

Mndebele has assured the people of KwaDukuza that the move won't lead to instability or a vacancy.

"The ANC has already started the process of interviewing councillors in that municipality.

"Once that interview process is done, the panel led by National Executive Committee will then recommend to the PEC, who will then endorse a best candidate that will be installed."

Meanwhile, the DA councillor in KwaDukuza, Privi Makhan, says the municipality has a leadership vacuum due to the mayor's suspension and the death of the deputy mayor last year.

The party has also filed a motion of no confidence against the Speaker Dolly Govender, accusing her of failing to conduct council business of council impartially.

"We've been writing relentlessly to the Office of the Speaker to say, take us into confidence by calling a special council meeting in order for council to be informed on the status quo, specifically around the leadership vacuum.

"We want her to advise on things like the mayoral imbizo, which has now been suspended and is a very critical component of public participation," says Makhan.

"The Speaker has chosen not to do that simply because she is towing a party line."

