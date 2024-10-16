Ramaphosa, Ntuli to discuss KZN service delivery

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Ntuli will present the president with a five-year programme that aligns with the priorities of the government of national unity.

The meeting will be followed by a Presidential Imbizo in eThekwini.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 07 November 2024, meet with the Premier of KwaZulu Natal, Mr Thami Ntuli and the members of the Provincial government executive in Durban," says Magwenya.





"The meeting will culminate with a DDM oversight visit to eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality and will include a Presidential Imbizo on Friday 8 November 2024. The visit will also provide an opportunity to assess progress on the work of the Presidential eThekwini Working Group established earlier this year."

Magwenya spoke to reporters in Cape Town on the president's programme.





