ANC ‘confident’ GPU will complete term in KZN

Provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said on Monday that there had been no tensions so far, and he sees no reason why the GPU should collapse despite minor issues with other political parties and individuals.

At the same time, Mtolo admitted the ANC is unhappy with the DA in KwaDukuza Municipality for opposing a vote of no confidence against Mayor Lindile Nhaca last week.

He described the move as unwarranted and self-serving.

"We don't need the DA to govern in KwaDukuza. In the last vote of no confidence, the DA collaborated with their ex-lover Action SA; they voted against us there.

"We defeated them. On Tuesday, there is an election for the mayor. Whatever the DA does we don't care. We will defeat them as well."

ANC KZN Chairperson Siboniso Duma says while they have a good working relationship with the IFP, it needs “to put a leash” on its Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

The ANC provincial leadership briefed the media on its first 100 days in office in Umhlanga on Monday.

"We are in possession of requests for intervention from Izinduna claiming that he is targeting them for removal on a day-to-day basis. Ours is to defend the hegemony of Izinduna and interact with all our stakeholders and defend those who are vulnerable," said Duma.

"There are reports of workers attached to the Expanded Public Works Programme whose contracts have been terminated on the alleged directive by Buthelezi.

"We do believe that Buthelezi believes that he is above the GPU and his political party, the IFP. He is very divisive in nature, and his mission is to take us backwards.

At the same briefing, Deputy Chairperson Nomagugu Simelane denied that the ANC is working with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party in KZN.

"The MKP were the first ones to issue the statement through the mouth of their founder’s daughter. She said they will never work with the ANC and has made it a point that they do not work with us.

"When we were going to government of national and provincial unity, no one was closed out, but the MKP made a firm stand to say they will not work with the ANC," said Simelane.

"We are here, we work with those that want the development of the people of KZN, and we will make that actually works."

