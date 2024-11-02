ANC Welcomes NPA's dropping of charges against Zizi Kodwa

Yesterday, the Gauteng NPA withdrew its case against Kodwa and his co-accused former EOH executive JHE-Jehan Mackay, at the Pretoria High Court.





Kodwa was implicated in a 1-point-6-million-rand graft case and accused of accepting bribes in return for his influence over IT tenders for the government.





South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecution, Andrew Chauke, said compelling evidence showed their case against Kodwa no longer had prospects of success.





READ: Case against Kodwa had ‘no prospects of success’ - NPA





ANC spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says they welcome the decision.





"It will be remembered that comrade Zizi Kodwa, stepped aside from all public responsibilities, whilst this matter was underway, to this effect, the ANC continues to respect the rule of law and the decisions of law enforcement and judicial institutions."





Meanwhile, NPA head, Shamila Batohi says she'll review the decision, after receiving a request from the Hawks.



