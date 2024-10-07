Amnesty International calls for ceasefire, hostage release in Gaza

Today marks one year since Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people.

More than 200 people were taken to the Gaza Strip as hostages by Hamas.

It is believed that 97 people are still being held captive, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Over 41,000 people have been killed in Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip since the start of the retaliatory offensive.

Amnesty International’s Genevieve Quintal says the suffering among Israelis and Palestinians needs to come to an end.

"As the war rages on with no end in sight, the need for a ceasefire, respect for international law and the rights of all victims to truth, justice and reparation is more pressing than ever.

“It is shameful and a collective failure of humanity that one year on still, there is no ceasefire. Cut the supply of arms to all parties and end long-standing impunity."

Meanwhile, Lebanon's health ministry says an Israeli strike overnight has killed ten firefighters.

A municipal official in Baraasheet says the crew members were inside a local firefighting centre standing by to go out on rescue missions when the building was targetted.

They say efforts to remove the rubble were ongoing.

