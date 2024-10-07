World marks one year since Hamas attack on Israel

Around 1,200 people were killed in the militant group’s attack in southern Israel on 7 October 2023.

Scores were taken hostage.

Israel’s retaliation over the past year has left over 41,000 Palestinians dead.

Several bids to secure a ceasefire and the release of the remaining hostages have proved unsuccessful.

Last year, South Africa asked the UN's top court for interim measures in Gaza, arguing that Israel was violating the Genocide Convention in its war.

The International Court of Justice ordered Israel to take all measures to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinian people.

Israel has denied it is committing genocide and insists it is defending itself.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola spoke at an Interfaith Prayer and Vigil in solidarity with the people of Palestine on Sunday.

"The current conflict and the obvious configuration in the Middle East points to the inefficiency of our multilateral institutions and disrespect for international law, in particular by the State of Israel,” he said.

Meanwhile, the South African Zionist Federation says around 100 people remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip.

"The youngest hostage will turn two years old in January. He has spent most of his life in captivity. His older brother is just five.

Their names are Phil and Ariel Bibas. They were taken along with their mother,” said Rolene Marks.

Israel has intensified its bombardment of Lebanon and Gaza as it continues to fight Hamas and Hezbollah on multiple fronts.

Palestinian officials say 26 people have been killed in an Israeli strike on a mosque and a school in the Gaza Strip.

Israel also vowed to strike back at Iran following a missile attack last week.

Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said nothing was damaged.

"Not a single scotch has been damaged. Not a single plane has been damaged. Whoever thinks by trying to attack Israel, we will retaliate. From that, they should look at what is happening in Gaza, and what is happening in Beirut."

