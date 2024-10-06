Activists in uMhlanga call for Israel-Palestine ceasefire

The United for Palestine Coalition Group took to the streets yesterday in support of a campaign called #WitnessToOneYearOfGenocide.



Tomorrow marks a year since Hamas launched a deadly attack in Israel that led to the current war in Gaza.

The group's Nashia Soomar says they want their cries to be heard, "We are saying take Israeli products off the shelves and not with our money. We need our voices to get louder. We need South Africa to come together and say Apartheid never again, not in our name."

Around 1,200 people were killed in Hamas' attack on October 7th last year, with many more taken hostage, still being held by the group.

Israel’s response over the past year has left more than 41,000 Palestinians dead. Israel denies accusations of genocide, maintaining its war is an act of self-defense.