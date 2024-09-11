4,000 wrongful arrest claims rack up R2bn bill

RISE Mzansi National Assembly chief whip, Makashule Gana, says these cases carry claims worth more than R2 billion.

"This was revealed in response to a question that I had asked the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, which shows that 4, 135 incidents of wrongful arrests were registered with the South African Police Service in the last financial year. This is an average of 11 cases of wrongful arrests per day."





Mchunu's spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi, admits it's an “undesirable situation”.

"The ministry is fully aware of a need for a thorough review of this very worrying trend. The issue will be addressed as part of the agenda in an already scheduled meeting with legal services this coming Friday.

"We will discuss necessary steps to ensure accountability and prevent further occurrences. The ministry is committed to improving the efficiency and fairness of law enforcement practices."





