Crime stats: Almost 6,200 people murdered between April, June

Mchunu released the crime stats for the period between April and June on Friday.

"Crime is generally on the increase. Crimes that should worry us most are murder, rape, hijacking, kidnapping for ransom payments, and extortion."

He said four of the nine provinces recorded an increase in murder cases.

"Four of the nine provinces recorded increases in murder cases, with the highest increase recorded in the Western Cape, followed by North West, then the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

"All the top 30 stations for murder were in only four provinces, namely Western Cape (11 stations), KwaZulu-Natal (eight stations), Eastern Cape (six stations) and Gauteng (five stations). The leading stations among them were Nyanga, followed by Inanda, Umlazi, Khayelitsha and Harare."





READ: Security stepped up in Ladysmith amid taxi wars

Almost 6,200 people were murdered during the period under review, a slight decrease for the quarter year-on-year.

Mchunu said these results reflect the severity of the challenges faced in the country and the urgent need for action by law enforcement.

"To the people of South Africa, I assure you: we are unwavering in our commitment to fight crime and restore safety. We will not rest until every South African can walk the streets without fear. To our police officers, I extend my deepest gratitude. Your dedication, bravery, and commitment are the bedrock of our efforts.

"We stand united in this fight. Together with our partners and communities, we will confront these challenges head-on and work tirelessly to ensure that South Africa is a place where all can feel safe and secure once again."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)