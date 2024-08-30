SA’s top cop assures of accuracy in crime stats

There has been concern about the number of cases that go unreported, with official figures not accurately reflecting the true extent of crime.

Fannie Masemola answered reporters' questions after the Quarterly Crime Statistics release.

"When statistics increase, we give you everything. When it increases, we normally tend to attribute it in totality - to police who are not working and police who are not performing, which the same police give you the stats as it goes up."





The latest figures show that KZN ranks third in the murder category, with 12 per cent of the cases in the province.

It's behind the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

Inanda and Umlazi police stations took the second and third spot for the highest recorded number of murders in the country.





Rape cases in KZN rose to almost 1900, with the Inanda Police Station having recorded the most number of reported rapes in the country.





