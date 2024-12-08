10-killed-free-state-crash

Authorities say a truck-tractor with two trailers and a minibus, also with a trailer, were involved in a crash on the N1.

The RTMC's Simon Zwane says the vehicles were going in the same direction.

"A team of investigators to the N1, the cause of the accident is unknown at this stage."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)