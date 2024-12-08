10-killed-free-state-crash

10 killed in Free State crash
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Ten people have been killed in a crash between a truck and minibus near Kroonstad.
Ten people have been killed in a crash between a truck and minibus near Kroonstad.
Authorities say a truck-tractor with two trailers and a minibus, also with a trailer, were involved in a crash on the N1.
The RTMC's Simon Zwane says the vehicles were going in the same direction.
"A team of investigators to the N1, the cause of the accident is unknown at this stage."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
What's this now? Checkers Sixty60 deliveries on a jet ski
Move aside Baywatch heartthrobs, and make way for Checkers Sixty60 at th...Danny Guselli 19 hours ago
-
One for the superfans like Mike V: A deep dive into 'Spud'
John van de Ruit joins Mike V to discuss 'Spud: The Reunion', the much-a...Mike V 1 day, 16 hours ago