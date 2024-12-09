Woman dies in M13 crash near Westville
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
An elderly woman has been killed in a
single-vehicle accident on the M13 near Westville.
An elderly woman has been killed in a single-vehicle accident on the M13 near Westville.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says the car rolled several times before coming to a rest on its roof.
Jamieson says the 70-year-old was declared dead at the scene.
READ: 10 killed in Free State crash
"The scene is still active and will be for some time. ALS Paramedics would like to urge motorists to please slowdown in this wet weather we are currently experiencing," says Jamieson.
"Leave a little bit earlier to reach your destination. Please also ensure your vehicle’s windscreen wipers and tyres are in good condition."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Mom's little 'spud' learns all about responsibility
The holidays aren't just for lazing around and having fun; you should se...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
Cape Cobra found under person's pillow
Can you imagine sharing your bed with a highly venomous snake?Carol Ofori 2 hours ago