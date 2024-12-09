Woman dies in M13 crash near Westville

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says the car rolled several times before coming to a rest on its roof.

Jamieson says the 70-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

READ: 10 killed in Free State crash

"The scene is still active and will be for some time. ALS Paramedics would like to urge motorists to please slowdown in this wet weather we are currently experiencing," says Jamieson.

"Leave a little bit earlier to reach your destination. Please also ensure your vehicle’s windscreen wipers and tyres are in good condition."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)