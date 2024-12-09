 Woman dies in M13 crash near Westville
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

An elderly woman has been killed in a single-vehicle accident on the M13 near Westville. 

ALS Paramedics

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says the car rolled several times before coming to a rest on its roof.

Jamieson says the 70-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

"The scene is still active and will be for some time. ALS Paramedics would like to urge motorists to please slowdown in this wet weather we are currently experiencing," says Jamieson.

"Leave a little bit earlier to reach your destination. Please also ensure your vehicle’s windscreen wipers and tyres are in good condition."

