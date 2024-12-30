'Wicked' movie makes box office history

The 'Wicked' film continues to make history after a successful run at the box office. Released in November, it has earned a staggering $634.4-million (R11.8-billion) worldwide.

It is now the highest-grossing adaptation of a stage musical in history. 'Mamma Mia!', released in 2008, held the previous record, grossing $611.4-million.

'Wicked' is based on the hit Broadway musical of the same name. The original Broadway musical debuted in 2003 and won three Tony Awards.

The 2024 'Wicked' movie, part one of a two-part film series, has a stellar cast. Grammy Award-winner Ariana Grande plays the good witch Galinda/Glinda, while Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West.

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth played the characters in the Broadway version.

Both the Broadway and film adaptations are loosely based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, 'Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West'.

They also take inspiration from 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz', a 1990 book written by L. Frank Baum.