 Mattel pulls 'Wicked' dolls due to adult website misprint
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

The packaging on Mattel's new 'Wicked' dolls featured a link to an explicit website...

Wicked musical poster, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star in the new 'Wicked' movie / iStock, YouTube (Universal Pictues)

Toy company Mattel is doing damage control after its newly released 'Wicked' dolls had to be taken off shelves due to a shocking error. 

The back of the packaging featured a link to an 18+ adult website instead of the 'Wicked' movie website. The pornographic website has a similar name. 

By the time the error was noted, the dolls had already been stocked on shelves in Target and Walmart. 

"Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page. We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this," Mattel said in a statement. 

Parents who had already bought the dolls for their children were advised to discard the packaging as it is unsuitable for kids. 

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star in the new 'Wicked' film, which debuts in cinemas on November 22. Their characters in the musical fantasy film were made into dolls for the Mattel collaboration. 

Ariana plays Galinda 'Glinda' Upland, while Cynthia plays Elphaba Thropp. The movie is based on the popular Broadway musical of the same name. 

Social media users are shocked that the error went unnoticed before hitting shelves. 

"Mattel mistakenly printed a porn site on the packaging of ‘Wicked’ dolls. Wicked is premiering all around the world currently. This industry needs to be filtered so deeply and protect children at all costs!" one X user wrote. 

Another user said: "Wicked movie dolls being sold in stores across the U.S., manufactured by @Mattel, printed a link to an adult porn website... on the back of ALL of their doll boxes. The printing error is said to have been a "mistake." I don't buy it. Disgusting."

Main image credit: iStock/ Mike Boyland, YouTube/ 'Wicked' movie trailer 

