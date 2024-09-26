VIDEO: Shocking moment coyote snatches Tommy Lee's family dog

Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan are still shaken up after witnessing a coyote snatch one of their dogs from their backyard in Los Angeles.

The couple has released video footage from their Ring camera that shows the moment the wild animal pounced on her dachshund Neena.

Brittany says they let their two dogs out to relieve themselves when the incident occurred.

"Trigger warning: I was letting the dogs out to pee and I was watching them and a coyote came and grabbed Neena in broad daylight," she captioned a clip of the home surveillance.

The video shows Brittany screaming "no" repeatedly as she chases after the coyote, which has her beloved pet in its jaws. Tommy is also seen in the clip looking shocked.

The Mötley Crüe drummer comes into the frame just as she runs back inside. Brittany managed to grab the dog's legs while the coyote was trying to jump over a wall.

"I climbed up the wall and grabbed her out of its mouth. Thank God she’s a little bit fat because he couldn’t make it over the wall with her. If it was teenie, she would’ve been gone."