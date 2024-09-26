VIDEO: Shocking moment coyote snatches Tommy Lee's family dog
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Not for sensitive viewers! Tommy Lee's wife Brittany shared a home surveillance video that shows when a coyote attacked their 10-year-old dachshund.
Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan are still shaken up after witnessing a coyote snatch one of their dogs from their backyard in Los Angeles.
The couple has released video footage from their Ring camera that shows the moment the wild animal pounced on her dachshund Neena.
Brittany says they let their two dogs out to relieve themselves when the incident occurred.
"Trigger warning: I was letting the dogs out to pee and I was watching them and a coyote came and grabbed Neena in broad daylight," she captioned a clip of the home surveillance.
The video shows Brittany screaming "no" repeatedly as she chases after the coyote, which has her beloved pet in its jaws. Tommy is also seen in the clip looking shocked.
The Mötley Crüe drummer comes into the frame just as she runs back inside. Brittany managed to grab the dog's legs while the coyote was trying to jump over a wall.
"I climbed up the wall and grabbed her out of its mouth. Thank God she’s a little bit fat because he couldn’t make it over the wall with her. If it was teenie, she would’ve been gone."
Brittany says she's lived in the Woodland Hills area for four years and has never seen a coyote.
"This is in broad daylight at 1 PM. They are getting more brazen and hungry. Please be safe. I’m not even letting the dogs out anymore. This is ridiculous. Hug your babies extra tight."
Brittany told NBC Los Angeles that Neena is doing fine after the coyote attack.
"Thank God, she’s not injured. She doesn’t have any bites or puncture wounds."
Watched the shocking video below. WARNING: The footage is not for sensitive viewers.
Main image credit: Instagram/Brittany Furlan
