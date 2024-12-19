 Khloe Kardashian shows off her magical Christmas decor
Khloe Kardashian shows off her magical Christmas decor

Updated | By Entertainment Reporter

Khloe Kardashian's $17-million California mansion has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland...

Khloe Kardashian and her family pose next to a Christmas tree
Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian with her children True and Tatum/ Instagram {@khloekardashian)

Why have one Christmas tree in your living room when you can have three? 

That seems to be true for reality star Khloe Kardashian, who showed off her 2024 Christmas decorations on Instagram. She ditched the traditional baubles, pinecones,  ornaments, candy canes, and tree toppers for something simple but magical.

The 40-year-old reality star has at least three green trees in her living room, adorned with "a zillion lights", as one fan put it. 

Despite the fuss-free decor, Khloe's followers called her decor "a vibe". One follower joked that he wouldn't be able to light up his house like hers. 

"Must be nice to have electricity 😭😭 cries in load shedding," the social media user teased. 

That's not the only room in the Good American co-founder's $17-million (R310-million) California mansion that has been decorated. 

Her dining room and entranceway each have a giant tree. Her dining room table was decorated with Christmas tree garlands and white candles - something that some social media users noted was a potential fire hazard. 

Despite a few negative comments about her decor looking "cold and empty", most of Khloe's followers agreed that her home looked amazing. 

"U win best Christmas decorations of 2024," one fan commented. 

Another added, "Wow, so beautiful. You don’t need all ornaments to make a Christmas tree beautiful 🤩 so perfect." 

Main image credit: Instagram/Khloe Karadashian 

