Khloe Kardashian shows off her magical Christmas decor

Why have one Christmas tree in your living room when you can have three?

That seems to be true for reality star Khloe Kardashian, who showed off her 2024 Christmas decorations on Instagram. She ditched the traditional baubles, pinecones, ornaments, candy canes, and tree toppers for something simple but magical.

The 40-year-old reality star has at least three green trees in her living room, adorned with "a zillion lights", as one fan put it.

Despite the fuss-free decor, Khloe's followers called her decor "a vibe". One follower joked that he wouldn't be able to light up his house like hers.

"Must be nice to have electricity 😭😭 cries in load shedding," the social media user teased.