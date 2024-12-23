Cristiano Ronaldo shares rare picture of his daughter

When he is not making history on the football pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo unwinds by spending quality time with his family.

Despite being a proud father, the 39-year-old Al Nassr footballer hardly shares pictures of his children on social media. However, he treated his 645-million Instagram followers to the rare sight of his two-year-old daughter, Bella Esmeralda.

"Bom dia (good morning)," he captioned a picture of himself cuddling with Bella on a chair.

Bella was born in April 2022. Cristiano and his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, were expecting twins but lost their baby boy, Angel, during childbirth.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Cristiano announced in an emotional post.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player added that he is devastated by the loss but thankful for the support and care the family received from doctors and nurses.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,"