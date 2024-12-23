Cristiano Ronaldo shares rare picture of his daughter
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Cristiano and his daughter Bella posed for a sweet picture. Bella's twin brother died during childbirth two years ago.
When he is not making history on the football pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo unwinds by spending quality time with his family.
Despite being a proud father, the 39-year-old Al Nassr footballer hardly shares pictures of his children on social media. However, he treated his 645-million Instagram followers to the rare sight of his two-year-old daughter, Bella Esmeralda.
"Bom dia (good morning)," he captioned a picture of himself cuddling with Bella on a chair.
Bella was born in April 2022. Cristiano and his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, were expecting twins but lost their baby boy, Angel, during childbirth.
"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Cristiano announced in an emotional post.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player added that he is devastated by the loss but thankful for the support and care the family received from doctors and nurses.
"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,"
Cristiano Ronaldo Children
Cristiano is a father of six children. He welcomed his first child, Cristiano Jr., in June 2010.
It would take seven years for him to welcome his first set of twins, Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo, who were born in June 2017 via a surrogate mother.
Just a few weeks later, Cristiano and Georgina announced that they were expecting. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Alana Martina, in November 2017.
The pair met while Georgina worked as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016. Georgina made headlines in 2020 when it was revealed that Cristiano reportedly gave her a girlfriend allowance of £80,000 (around R1.5-million at the time) every month.
Georgina gave fans a glimpse into her luxury lifestyle in her Netflix reality show, 'I Am Georgina'. The couple revealed in October 2021 that they were expecting twins Bella and Angel.
Cristiano described his family as "my life" earlier this year.
Main image credit: Instagram/@georginarodriguez
