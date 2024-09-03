Smashing Pumpkins singer shows his ‘port wine’ birthmark after years of hiding

Smashing Pumpkins musician Billy Corgan is embracing a distinctive skin mark that he has been concealing for years.

The 57-year-old shared a picture of the unique 'port wine' birthmark on his arm.

"My whole life I’ve endeavoured to hide my ‘port wine’ birthmarks because as you can imagine I was teased unmercifully about them as a child. People who have known me for a decade are shocked when they finally ‘see it’," he captioned the Instagram post.

Billy adds that even as an adult, his birthmark would draw attention. "Strangers will stop me on the street not because they recognize me but because they think something is wrong with me that requires medical attention," he wrote.

Some would even ask him awkward questions like, 'Is that a burn? Are you sick? Is it contagious? Does it hurt?' The '1979' hitmaker says he was inspired to share his experience after seeing a post about model Carlotta Bertotti.

Carlotta has a blue facial birthmark and has made it her mission to defy beauty standards.