Smashing Pumpkins singer shows his ‘port wine’ birthmark after years of hiding
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Billy Corgan says he was "teased unmercifully" about his birthmark as a child and has spent his whole life hiding it. But not anymore...
Smashing Pumpkins musician Billy Corgan is embracing a distinctive skin mark that he has been concealing for years.
The 57-year-old shared a picture of the unique 'port wine' birthmark on his arm.
"My whole life I’ve endeavoured to hide my ‘port wine’ birthmarks because as you can imagine I was teased unmercifully about them as a child. People who have known me for a decade are shocked when they finally ‘see it’," he captioned the Instagram post.
Billy adds that even as an adult, his birthmark would draw attention. "Strangers will stop me on the street not because they recognize me but because they think something is wrong with me that requires medical attention," he wrote.
Some would even ask him awkward questions like, 'Is that a burn? Are you sick? Is it contagious? Does it hurt?' The '1979' hitmaker says he was inspired to share his experience after seeing a post about model Carlotta Bertotti.
Carlotta has a blue facial birthmark and has made it her mission to defy beauty standards.
Billy ended his post by sharing an inspiring message with his followers.
"So, positive message for the day: Whoever you are, I hope you find peace with who you are because: I would like to know that person and no one else."
The guitarist received praise for sharing something so personal.
"I love the way you embrace folks that others fear. Because you’ve definitely been part of that tribe.. but that doesn’t guarantee compassion on a part of a person. Often it makes them the opposite.. so with you.," author Laura Albert commented.
Myrkur's Amalie Bruun told Billy that her son Otto said "it looks like a superhero arm".
Celebrity birthmarks
Billy is not the only celebrity embracing his distinctive body marks. Dancer and actress Cassandra Naud proudly shows off the birthmark under her right eye.
"I feel like it’s been such a positive thing in my life. It helps me be more memorable, which is super important in this industry as a performer. I was teased when I was in elementary school. People always had questions, but I was pretty confident in my appearance," she told People magazine in 2015.
Model Winnie Harlow has a skin condition called vitiligo, but she doesn't let it define her.
"I’m not a 'Vitiligo Sufferer'. I’m not a 'Vitiligo model'. I am Winnie. I am a model. And I happen to have Vitiligo. Stop putting these titles on me or anyone else. I AM NOT SUFFERING! If anything, I’m SUCCEEDING at showing people that their differences don’t make them WHO they are! All our differences are a part of who we are but they don’t define us!" she wrote in 2018.
Main image credit: Instagram/Billy Corgan
