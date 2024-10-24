This is 68? Kris Jenner slammed for "promoting unreal beauty expectations"

Kris Jenner's latest social media post has been put under a microscope after many claimed the image was heavily edited to make her look "flawless" and "young".

The 68-year-old reality star and socialite shared a picture of herself on Instagram after getting her makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Buster Knight.

Ever the momager, Kris was sure to use products from her daughter Kylie Jenner's makeup line.

"Had the perfect afternoon with @thebeautysandwich and followed it up tonight with makeup by @busterknight 🤍 I’m wearing @kyliecosmetics Kylash mascara and Skin Tint Blurring Elixir!" she wrote.

While many flooded the comments section with comments like "flawless mama" and "a true beauty", some accused Kris of setting unrealistic beauty standards for women her age.

They claimed the image was filtered or edited and did not show her true self.

"Just STOP. So ridiculous. Every time I see your family's faces, they get more distorted. Nothing beautiful about this. It's starting to get creepy..."

Another user told Kris to embrace her age. "Do better… stop promoting unreal beauty expectations. This is so obviously filtered to the max. Embrace your aging."