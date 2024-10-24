This is 68? Kris Jenner slammed for "promoting unreal beauty expectations"
"OMG, this is so filtered." The momager has been criticised for setting unrealistic beauty standards.
Kris Jenner's latest social media post has been put under a microscope after many claimed the image was heavily edited to make her look "flawless" and "young".
The 68-year-old reality star and socialite shared a picture of herself on Instagram after getting her makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Buster Knight.
Ever the momager, Kris was sure to use products from her daughter Kylie Jenner's makeup line.
"Had the perfect afternoon with @thebeautysandwich and followed it up tonight with makeup by @busterknight 🤍 I’m wearing @kyliecosmetics Kylash mascara and Skin Tint Blurring Elixir!" she wrote.
While many flooded the comments section with comments like "flawless mama" and "a true beauty", some accused Kris of setting unrealistic beauty standards for women her age.
They claimed the image was filtered or edited and did not show her true self.
"Just STOP. So ridiculous. Every time I see your family's faces, they get more distorted. Nothing beautiful about this. It's starting to get creepy..."
Another user told Kris to embrace her age. "Do better… stop promoting unreal beauty expectations. This is so obviously filtered to the max. Embrace your aging."
Kardashian controversy
Kris is not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family who has been accused of promoting an unattainable standard of beauty.
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have also been accused of photoshopping their social media pictures to the point that they look unnatural.
The family is so obsessed with the appearance of perfection that Khloe's team reportedly asked the media to remove an unflattering picture that was accidentally shared on her Instagram page in 2021.
While Kris has openly admitted to getting plastic surgery, including a facelift, Kim usually downplays the work she has allegedly done.
In fact, she went so far as to tell Allure magazine in 2022 that she believed she was setting an "attainable" beauty standard. She admitted to having "a little bit of Botox" but denied using cheek and lip fillers.
"I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I have a drop of mascara on today. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips," she told Allure.
The 44-year-old Skims founder has also famously denied getting work done to her famous derrière. She has been accused of getting a nose job/rhinoplasty and a lip lift.
"It’s ok to get something done but I hate how far they go to deny the obvious," a YouTube user commented on a video about Kim's alleged procedures.
Khloe, on the other hand, has had a nose job, something she has thought about from an early age.
"My whole life I would say — I've always wanted my nose done, forever. But it's in the middle of your face and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it," she revealed in an ABC special.
Main image credit: Instagram/Kris Jenner
