Prince Harry feels sorry for trolls hoping he gets a divorce

Prince Harry has quashed claims that his marriage to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is in trouble.

The 40-year-old addressed the divorce rumours during an appearance at the New York Times' annual DealBook Summit.

During a discussion with columnist and author Andrew Ross Sorkin about media scrutiny and mental health, Harry was asked how he feels about the negative headlines surrounding his marriage.

Meghan and Harry, who tied the knot in May 2018, have been plagued with divorce rumours for years. However, the rumour mill went into overdrive recently after the royal couple was spotted doing more solo appearances.

This led some media outlets to speculate that there was trouble in paradise - much to the glee of their haters. Some even went as far as calling it a "professional separation".

"Apparently, we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?'" the Duke of Sussex said.

Harry says it is hard to keep up with the disinformation about his personal life, but he tries to "just sort of ignore it".

"It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls. Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do. I mean that."