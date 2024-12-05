Prince Harry feels sorry for trolls hoping he gets a divorce
"We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times." The Duke of Sussex is setting the record straight on pesky rumours about his marriage.
Prince Harry has quashed claims that his marriage to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is in trouble.
The 40-year-old addressed the divorce rumours during an appearance at the New York Times' annual DealBook Summit.
During a discussion with columnist and author Andrew Ross Sorkin about media scrutiny and mental health, Harry was asked how he feels about the negative headlines surrounding his marriage.
Meghan and Harry, who tied the knot in May 2018, have been plagued with divorce rumours for years. However, the rumour mill went into overdrive recently after the royal couple was spotted doing more solo appearances.
This led some media outlets to speculate that there was trouble in paradise - much to the glee of their haters. Some even went as far as calling it a "professional separation".
"Apparently, we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?'" the Duke of Sussex said.
Harry says it is hard to keep up with the disinformation about his personal life, but he tries to "just sort of ignore it".
"It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls. Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do. I mean that."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their fairytale wedding and are officially husband and wife ❤ #RoyalWedding #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/kWaHWGz2UG— ITV (@ITV) May 19, 2018
Harry joked that everything they discussed at the summit would no doubt be "spun or twisted" against him.
"And maybe you yourself will be trolled relentlessly. And for that, I can only apologise, but you did invite me, so it's not my fault."
The prince, who is currently suing UK tabloids, has called for more accountability in the media, including on social media.
"This conversation is just one of many that The Duke is leading to raise awareness and inspire change around the global challenges of a broken information landscape, mental health, and both media and tech accountability. As he continues to speak out on these critical issues, his hope remains clear: to spark meaningful conversations that lead to lasting, positive change for individuals and society as a whole," the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement after his appearance at the summit.
Main image credit: Instagram/@sussexroyal (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton)
