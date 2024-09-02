Siya Kolisi answers his baby sister's hypothetical scenarios
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
We expected nothing less from big brother Siya...
We expected nothing less from big brother Siya...
We're on a high because the Springboks won 31 -27 against New Zealand this past weekend.
With that huge win, we wanted to share a cute interaction that we came across on social media between our beloved Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, and his sister, Liphelo Kolisi.
Liphelo has her brother's sense of humour but also an animated side, as we noticed in a viral video she posted last week. She engaged in a hypothetical Q&A session with her big brother, and his answers were a mix of protectiveness and mindfulness.
In the video, we see Siya composed at first, but he seems more nervous than relaxed. Of course, handling the media seems less stressful than answering hypothetical questions from your younger sister.
The video has more than 1.5-million views and received much love from social media users.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok:
@liphelomadlingoz #fyp ♬ original sound - Liphelo🔆
Liphelo started with a tricky question and Siya sounded unsure of himself when he answered her. He even turned to his beloved Rachel to confirm how he would react.
Of course, reacting to your sister stealing your card and buying clothes for herself and her friends is a toughie. But his response was subtle, what we expected of him, a little bit of straight-arrow shooting and lightheartedness.
On a scale of 1-10, 10 being the most ideal response, we think he scored a solid 8 with his thoughtfulness. Of course, being a sister to a South African icon cannot be easy, but we can see his big brother skills have a fair mix of wholesome brotherly love and moral strength.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Durbanites pleased with the Virginia Airshow
Plus, the Durban weather came through with sunny skies...Carol Ofori 9 minutes ago
-
Did anyone else notice this after the Springbok game?
The sound guy catches Rassie Erasmus' attention with an impressive dive ...Carol Ofori 34 minutes ago