Prince Harry: 'The Smartphone is stealing young people’s childhoods'

Prince Harry is spotlighting a serious conversation that many parents have pondered at some point - the effects of smartphones and social media on children.

The 40-year-old sat down with Jonathan Haidt, author of 'The Anxious Generation', to discuss how technology affects the youth's mental health.

The pair held the discussion on World Mental Health Day, October 10. In a video shared on Forture Well, Harry tells Jonathan: “In many cases, the smartphone is stealing young people’s childhood."

Harry, who has two young children with his wife Meghan - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, says social media platforms often shift the responsibility of managing children's exposure to harmful content to the parents.

“It’s very easy for social media companies to point the finger at parents and say, ‘Well, you know, this is down to you. This is down to your parenting.’”



Jonathan does not believe it is that simple.

"If there were some parents who were getting this wrong and most parents were getting it right, then I’d be very receptive to that argument. But once kids get a phone and social media, the rest of family life turns into a fight over screen time. And this is happening everywhere."

He added: "The tech companies put us in a bind, and then they’re trying to blame us for what they did."

The social psychologist says we are overprotecting our children in the real world and underprotecting them online.

"And both of those moves are mistakes. They are bad for development."