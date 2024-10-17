One Direction star Liam Payne dies at 31 after hotel fall
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
The singer reportedly fell from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina.
The music industry is mourning the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne. The 31-year-old died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, October 16.
According to CNN, police were called to the hotel after receiving a call about an "aggressive" man who was "possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol".
When officers arrived at the scene, they were notified about a loud bang in the courtyard.
It is still unknown if Liam's fall was accidental or intentional. He died at the scene due to his injuries.
Liam leaves behind his son Bear, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, singer Cheryl Cole. The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker gained fame in 2010 after appearing on the British singing competition, 'The X Factor'.
He joined One Direction, a band created on the show. Other members include Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan.
The band split in October 2015, and Liam went on to pursue a solo career. Some of his solo singles include 'Bedroom Floor', 'Teardrops', 'For You' featuring Rita Ora, and 'First Time' with French Montana.
Tributes have been pouring in on social media. Many people expressed shock and sadness at Liam's sudden death.
"So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing. Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏 RIP my friend🥺," Paris Hilton wrote on X (Twitter).
Zedd, who was featured on Liam's song 'Get Low', wrote: "RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real…absolutely heartbreaking … 💔"
American Flavor Flav shared: "RIP to Liam Payne... much too young"
Main image credit: Instagram/ Liam Payne
