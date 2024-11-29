Nick Cannon seeks help for narcissistic personality disorder
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
"Look, I'm healing. I need help."
"Look, I'm healing. I need help."
Nick Cannon has revealed that he was recently diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder.
The 'Wild 'N Out' presenter says he still doesn't understand the diagnosis "all the way", but he has always wanted to get tested for it.
Social media users have previously called the 44-year-old a narcissist because of his numerous romantic relationships. He has fathered 12 children from six different women, including Mariah Carey. He welcomed five children from five women in 2022 alone.
"I feel like there's so many labels out there, but it's like, to be able to embrace it and say, 'Look, I'm healing. I need help. Show me.' I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way," Nick told People magazine in an interview.
"To be able to say I'm an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too," he added.
According to Mayo Clinic, 'narcissistic personality disorder is a mental health condition in which people have an unreasonably high sense of their own importance. They need and seek too much attention and want people to admire them. People with this disorder may lack the ability to understand or care about the feelings of others.'
Nick first opened up about his diagnosis in a recent episode of his 'Counsel Culture' podcast.
He told the show's guest, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, that he can relate to a lot of symptoms associated with narcissistic personality disorder, except rage and lack of empathy.
"I have no rage, and I am very empathetic. I believe that's just nature. My grandmother taught me," Nick said.
Social media users praised Nick for spotlighting mental health issues, especially among men.
"I’m so proud of Nick Cannon admitting to being a narcissist and actually going into detail as to how his thought process works. Even prouder of Dr.Umar for holding him accountable, regardless," one X user wrote.
Another X user applauded Nick for his honesty.
"Nick Cannon confirms he has Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD). Unusual for narcissists to declare they have it because of the stigma attached to it. It's great he's been open and looking for support to heal from his traumas. He's got a long road ahead of him. Wish him luck."
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android.
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: Instagram/ Nick Cannon
Show's Stories
-
The Big Walk Anthem: Help us find the soundtrack for ECR!
We’ve got some exciting news! In the lead-up to the 2025 Big Walk, we’re...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago
-
Things you need in your hand/man bag
Stacey Norman’s guide to bag essentials. From tissues to tech, here’s wh...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago