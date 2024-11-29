Nick Cannon seeks help for narcissistic personality disorder

Nick Cannon has revealed that he was recently diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder.

The 'Wild 'N Out' presenter says he still doesn't understand the diagnosis "all the way", but he has always wanted to get tested for it.

Social media users have previously called the 44-year-old a narcissist because of his numerous romantic relationships. He has fathered 12 children from six different women, including Mariah Carey. He welcomed five children from five women in 2022 alone.

"I feel like there's so many labels out there, but it's like, to be able to embrace it and say, 'Look, I'm healing. I need help. Show me.' I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way," Nick told People magazine in an interview.

"To be able to say I'm an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too," he added.

According to Mayo Clinic, 'narcissistic personality disorder is a mental health condition in which people have an unreasonably high sense of their own importance. They need and seek too much attention and want people to admire them. People with this disorder may lack the ability to understand or care about the feelings of others.'