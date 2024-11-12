Megan Fox expecting first child with Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox is pregnant with her fourth child, her first with musician Machine Gun Kelly. The 38-year-old announced the baby news on Instagram.
She shared a picture of herself posing naked while cradling her baby bump. The 'Transformers' actress was covered in black paint.
"Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back," she captioned the image.
Megan and her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, have three children together - Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shares his 15-year-old daughter Casie with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.
Megan and the American rapper met in early 2020 on the set of the film, 'Midnight In The Switchgrass'. They were soon spotted grabbing lunch together in Los Angeles.
A few days later, Brian confirmed they had been separated since December 2019. Megan and Machine Gun Kelly made their romance Instagram official in July 2020.
The rapper proposed in 2022 with a one-of-a-kind engagement ring that was a little prickly. The bands on the two-stone ring were made to be thorn-like.
"So if she tries to take it off, it hurts. Love is pain!" he told Vogue.
Megan Fox Miscarriage
Megan and Machine Gun Kelly's baby news comes a year after the couple shared heartbreaking news. The 'Jennifer's Boy' actress revealed in her book of poetry, 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous', that she suffered a miscarriage.
"That experience was so much harder than I would've anticipated it being, and I've really analysed, 'Why was that? What was that so difficult for me?' Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy, I've had other things that I'm not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar," she told WWD about the loss.
Machine Gun Kelly also opened up about the miscarriage in his song, 'Don't Let Me Go'.
"How can I live with the fact that my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby," he rapped.
Megan fox and Machine gun kelly with his daughter, Casie 🤍 pic.twitter.com/c5VNpWGTa9— best of megan & colson (@meganxcolson) August 20, 2022
