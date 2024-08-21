Machine Gun Kelly on how his drug addiction affected his daughter

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has been opening up about his struggles with substance abuse.

In the latest revelation, MGK spoke to the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast about how one conversation with his daughter changed everything for him.

Years ago, when his 15-year-old daughter was just eleven, the singer says she revealed how she could tell when her dad was high. This broke his heart.

“It started with my daughter saying, ‘Dad, you know I can tell when you’re high?’ It broke my heart,” the singer said on the podcast.

"Casie was just 11 or 12 years old at the time. It was the ultimate letdown,” he revealed.

The 'Wild Boy' hitmaker says that conversation became the first step towards recovery.

“It took me a while afterward, because obviously drugs have a vice grip on you,” he added. “That was step one for me."

The singer, who previously spoke about his troubled relationship with his father, says he had to break the generational curse.

"As a father and as a man, to be the father I wish my dad would have been, I have to break this generational curse for my kid,” he said.

In his 2022 documentary, 'Life in Pink', MGK told his daughter Casie Baker how her grandfather was taken to trial for killing his great-grandfather.

"It's crazy 'cause they actually took my dad to trial at 9 years old," he said in the documentary. "Cause he never took a chance to heal, all that stuff, it came out on me as I grew up."

MGK's daughter then said: "I can see why my dad was so depressed, 'cause like, it kind of passed on through generations to him."

It's been a year since MGK has been free from using substances. He revealed the milestone in an interview on Bunnie Xo's podcast.

MGK says he previously abused alcohol, marijuana, and pills such as hydrocodone, Percocet, and Vyvanse.

He said he went to rehab after wrapping up his European tour in July 2023.

The rapper/rocker was proud to announce that he is now sober.

“I’m completely sober from everything. I don’t drink anymore. I haven’t drank since last August,” MGK said.