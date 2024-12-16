Lynn Forbes on coping with grief during Christmas

Lynn Forbes has a special message for grieving family members this festive season. The motivational speaker, who is the mother of late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, took to Instagram to talk about the gift of grace.

"This Christmas, I want to share something deeply personal and meaningful," Lynn captioned a picture of herself visiting her son's grave. She explained what she learned about grace while coping with her grief.

"In the midst of grief, I have learned that grace is not just for others; it’s a gift we must offer ourselves too. It’s about choosing to let go of pain, to forgive where we have been wronged, and to heal in a way that honours both ourselves and others. When we come to accept that the behaviour of others has more to do with their internal struggles than us, we learn grace."

Lynn encouraged her 384,000 followers to extend grace to themselves.

"This season, I invite you to extend grace, especially when it’s hardest to do so. Even in grief or struggle, joy lives in life’s simple blessings; a smile, laughter, or the warmth of the sun," she said.