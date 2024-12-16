Lynn Forbes on coping with grief during Christmas
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
"This season, I invite you to extend grace, especially when it’s hardest to do so."
"This season, I invite you to extend grace, especially when it’s hardest to do so."
Lynn Forbes has a special message for grieving family members this festive season. The motivational speaker, who is the mother of late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, took to Instagram to talk about the gift of grace.AKA and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were shot and killed outside a restaurant on Durban's Florida Road in February 2023.
"This Christmas, I want to share something deeply personal and meaningful," Lynn captioned a picture of herself visiting her son's grave. She explained what she learned about grace while coping with her grief.
"In the midst of grief, I have learned that grace is not just for others; it’s a gift we must offer ourselves too. It’s about choosing to let go of pain, to forgive where we have been wronged, and to heal in a way that honours both ourselves and others. When we come to accept that the behaviour of others has more to do with their internal struggles than us, we learn grace."
Lynn encouraged her 384,000 followers to extend grace to themselves.
"This season, I invite you to extend grace, especially when it’s hardest to do so. Even in grief or struggle, joy lives in life’s simple blessings; a smile, laughter, or the warmth of the sun," she said.
AKA died almost two years ago, but his legacy lives on through his music and his daughter, Kairo Forbes. The nine-year-old won a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award in July and dedicated it to her father.
"I hope that I inspire other kids to have dreams and that they have family that will support their dreams. Thank you, God for all your blessings. This one’s for you, Daddy!" she said.
READ MORE HERE: 'This one’s for you Daddy!' - Kairo Forbes wins Nickelodeon award
The Megacy, as AKA's fans are called, continue to support his music. Lynn shared the 'Fela in Versace' hitmaker's Spotify Wrapped for Artists numbers.
It showed that millions of people from 180 countries streamed his songs in 2024.
"Let the main thing always remain the main thing 🎶. Thank you for streaming his music and for preserving his legacy," she wrote.
Thank You Ⓜ️egacy Spotify Gang for Streaming Mega's music throughout the Year 🤗🙏. #LongliveSupaMega #AKAFridays pic.twitter.com/Tt7q1aYAKC— The Megacy (@MegacyThe) December 13, 2024
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android.
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Main image credit: Instagram/@lynnforbesza
Show's Stories
-
What does reconciliation mean to you?
Today, as we remember the history of our beautiful nation and what this ...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago
-
MTN’s bold leap into banking
MTN plans to establish a full-fledged bank in South Africa to enhance it...East Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago