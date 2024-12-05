Spotify Wrapped wrapped-up

Spotify finally released their 2024 Wrapped for music lovers everywhere, and it wasn't as great as many expected.

The long-awaited, much-anticipated 2024 Spotify Wrapped finally dropped and people all over the world couldn’t wait to see their streaming habits for the year. Aside from millions waiting to see their trends, most people just like flexing their awesome music taste. Sadly though, many users took to social media complaining that this year’s wrapped was less detailed and basic compared to previous years. However, it’s still interesting to see where our minds were this year and how we’ve grown mentally and musically. So, here’s a global Spotify Wrapped Wrap-Up of the year in music.

Top 10 Most Streamed Albums of 2024 1. The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology – Taylor Swift 2. Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish 3. Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter 4. Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G 5. Eternal Sunshine – Ariana Grande 6. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift 7. SOS – SZA 8. Lover – Taylor Swift 9. Fireworks & Rollerblades – Benson Boone 10. Starboy – The Weeknd

Top 10 Most Streamed Artists of 2024 1. Taylor Swift 2. The Weeknd 3. Bad Bunny 4. Drake 5. Billie Eilish 6. Travis Scott 7. Peso Pluma 8. Kanye West 9. Ariana Grande 10. Feid

Top 10 Most Streamed Songs of 2024 1. Espresso’ by Sabrina Carpenter 2. ‘Beautiful Things’ by Benson Boone 3. ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’ by Billie Eilish 4. ‘Gata Only’ by FloyyMenor & Cris Mj 5. ‘Lose Control’ by Teddy Swims 6. ‘End of Beginning’ by Djo 7. ‘Too Sweet’ by Hozier 8. ‘One Of The Girls with JENNIE, Lily Rose Depp)’ by The Weeknd 9. ‘Cruel Summer’ by Taylor Swift 10. ‘Die With A Smile’ by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga

Aside from the music, a large percentage of Spotify users stream podcasts on the platform. 2024 saw incredible growth across sports, comedy, and true crime podcasts. According to Spotify, more than half a billion people have listened to a podcast on Spotify since its inception in 2019.

Top 10 Most Streamed Podcasts of 2024 1. The Joe Rogan Experience 2. Call Her Daddy 3. Huberman Lab 4. This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von 5. The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett 6. Serial Killers 7. Relatos de la Noche 8. Crime Junkie 9. Café Com Deus Pai | Podcast Oficial 10. El Podcast de Marian Rojas Estapé

Spotify also launched Audiobooks in 2024, which has since increased user engagement on the platform, with new releases and back-catalog titles garnering new audiences across all genres. In its first year, Spotify Audiobooks made an indelible mark on users everywhere.

Top 10 Most Streamed Audiobooks of 2024 1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas 2. The Fellowship of the Ring by J. R. R. Tolkien 3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy 4. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas 5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover 6. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene 7. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas 8. A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire: Book One by George R. R. Martin 9. Icebreaker: A Novel by Hannah Grace 10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

The release of Spotify Wrapped officially marks the end of the year and it’s always a mesmerising reminder of who we were, what we went through, what we overcame, and how much we’ve grown throughout the year. Now all that’s left is to spend the remainder of the year reminiscing on all our favourite hits and preparing ourselves for the next musical journey around the sun.

