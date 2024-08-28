Co-parenting goals! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrate True

Khloe and her ex-boyfriend Tristan are putting on a united front for their daughter True...

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson prove that exes can have a healthy co-parenting relationship after they separate. The former lovers came together this week to celebrate an important milestone in their daughter's school journey. Six-year-old True Thompson started "big school" this week, and Khloe celebrated her first day in grade 1 with a series of cute snaps. She set up a photo backdrop in her mansion with a balloon arch, giant crayons and a sign that read: 'True's First Day of First Grade." Her son Tatum, whom she shares with Tristan, also took pictures with his sister. "First Grade!!! True I am so proud of you!! I know you’re going to have the most incredible year ahead of you! I couldn’t be happier for you my angel. I’m not OK but I’ll pull it together by pick up time," Khloe wrote on Instagram.

Tristan also took to Instagram to share pictures from True's first day in grade 1, which were taken at Khloe's home. "Twinny first day of 1st grade. Time flies my wow! I know Gigi’s looking down on you and she is sooo proud of you and how amazing you are and how you’re the best big sister. I love you Tutu," the basketball player wrote.

Despite Khloe and Tristan not including pictures of each other in their posts, they have seemingly gotten over their past and are working together to co-parent their children as best as possible. Tristan made headlines in 2018 when he was caught cheating just days before Khloe gave birth to True. 'The Kardashians' star forgave him, but his wandering eye got him into trouble again in 2019. He reportedly kissed Jordyn Woods - the best friend of Khloe's younger sister, Kylie Jenner - after a party at his house. "It was a kiss on the lips, no tongue kiss, no making out... Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting on him ... never once did we leave the public area, go to a bedroom," Jordyn told Jada Pinkett Smith on 'Red Table Talk'.

READ MORE HERE: Kylie Jenner addresses Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson cheating drama Khloe called Jordyn a homewrecker and accused the model of breaking up her family. Jordyn was left out in the cold by the Kardashian family, but Khloe took her cheating baby daddy back for the second time.

Sadly, Tristan proved that a leopard does not change its spots and cheated on Khloe for the third time in 2021. This time with a woman named Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to his child, a son named Theo, in December that year. Khloe and Tristan welcomed their son Tatum via a surrogate in August 2022. The former couple have allegedly gone their separate ways for good, but continue to put on a united front for their children. They have been spotted attending school functions, extra mural activities and birthday parties together. "@khloekardashian you need to help others with coparenting. You guys are amazing with it," one Instagram user said.

