South Africa marks 200 days without load shedding

"When we come to a period in our life here in South Africa, and I suspect it will be very soon, where we stop counting the number of load shedding days, then that will on its own represent a major victory for us."

He said it does, however, show they are on the right path in implementing the generation recovery plan.

Ramokgopa was briefing the media at Lethabo Power Station on Monday, to celebrate Eskom's achievement of 200 days without load shedding.





READ: Class of ’24 warned of long-term consequences of exam cheating

He says so far, research shows that no load shedding has positively impacted South Africans' economy and daily lives.

"The South African economy could grow by about 3.5 per cent in the 18 to 24 months, so that's a major victory from where we are, of course, National Treasury putting 0,9 per cent conservatively. It also has a positive impact on what I call the happiness index. People are in a better space now, you wake up with lights on."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)