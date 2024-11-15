Kate Moss' regret: 'I was 15 and topless in a magazine'

Kate Moss is reflecting on one of the darkest moments of her modelling career.

The 90s supermodel, who made a name for herself amongst greats such as Naomi Campbell, Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer, began her career at just 14.

One year later, she was exposed to the dark side of the industry. Kate, who was a 15-year-old at the time, says she was forced to take part in a topless photoshoot for The Face Magazine in 1990.

"'I still, even after that shoot, I did cry a lot about taking my clothes off," she said on the 'Fashion Neurosis' podcast, which is hosted by her friend Bella Freud. "I really didn't want to do it."

British photographer Corinne Day, who passed away in 2010, was behind the camera on the day of the shoot. Kate says she was "really shy" and felt self-conscious about a mole on one of her breasts.

"I never wanted to be topless. I would cry and I had to get over it because the photographer [Day] would be, like, 'If you don't do this, I'm not going to book you for the next job', so I had to get over it."