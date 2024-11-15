Kate Moss' regret: 'I was 15 and topless in a magazine'
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
The 50-year-old supermodel says she still cries over a naked shoot that she "really didn't want to do" when she was 15.
Kate Moss is reflecting on one of the darkest moments of her modelling career.
The 90s supermodel, who made a name for herself amongst greats such as Naomi Campbell, Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer, began her career at just 14.
One year later, she was exposed to the dark side of the industry. Kate, who was a 15-year-old at the time, says she was forced to take part in a topless photoshoot for The Face Magazine in 1990.
"'I still, even after that shoot, I did cry a lot about taking my clothes off," she said on the 'Fashion Neurosis' podcast, which is hosted by her friend Bella Freud. "I really didn't want to do it."
British photographer Corinne Day, who passed away in 2010, was behind the camera on the day of the shoot. Kate says she was "really shy" and felt self-conscious about a mole on one of her breasts.
"I never wanted to be topless. I would cry and I had to get over it because the photographer [Day] would be, like, 'If you don't do this, I'm not going to book you for the next job', so I had to get over it."
Kate Moss daughter
Kate's daughter, Lila Moss, has followed in her footsteps. She has walked in fashion shows for top brands such as Miu Miu. Lila is signed to her mother's Kate Moss Agency.
Kate started the talent agency in September 2016. "I want to focus on managing people’s careers, not just running an agency," she said about her new venture.
Kate's agency, which represents Rita Ora, is changing the game. She wants the agency to be more than just a brand representing pretty people.
"I don’t really want pretty people, I want people that want to sing and dance and act — I want to create stars," the 50-year-old told Business of Fashion in an interview.
Kate's growing empire also includes a wellness brand called COSMOSS. The company sells fragrances, skincare products, and teas to promote balance and rejuvenation of the mind, body, and soul.
Main image credit: Instagram/@cosmoss
