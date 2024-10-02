Naomi Campbell quashes claims she has beef with Rihanna

A viral video showed Rihanna "ignoring" Naomi at an event, however, the supermodel says there is no bad blood between them.

A viral video showed Rihanna "ignoring" Naomi at an event, however, the supermodel says there is no bad blood between them.

Naomi Campbell is setting the record straight about where she stands with Rihanna following speculation that the pair are no longer friends. Rumours about their long-standing feud were reignited last month after the A-list stars had an awkward encounter at a fashion show in New York City. A video shared on social media showed Rihanna excitedly greeting British Vogue's editor, Edward Enninful, at the event. Naomi was seated next to Edward alongside Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach. However, Rihanna did not look in their direction, seemingly ignoring them altogether.

Rihanna ignored Naomi so bad and it’s cringe bc Naomi was clearly looking right at her thinking she was getting greeted next. THEN Rihanna had to turn around walk back the other way bc she went in the wrong direction and ignored her AGAIN 😭😭 like this was wild as hell to watch pic.twitter.com/r5Q97SSWIp — Aja 🌺 (@ajacar_lyn) September 8, 2024

Another clip showed Rihanna chatting to model Linda Evangelista at the same event, leading some to wonder why she didn't bothering greeting Naomi.

Rihanna having a conversation with Linda Evangelista, whilst point blank ignoring Naomi Campbell...



fashion drama is SO backpic.twitter.com/LxzXU9kfb5 — kaomi (@kaomi_k) September 7, 2024

It didn't help that a few days after the show, Law Roach shared a video of him and Naomi using Jools Lebron’s popular “very demure, very mindful” audio. "We don’t go to the shows like the other girls. We don’t come with our ta-tas out or our chi-chis out. Very demure," he said. Naomi added: "Very mindful." Social media users accused them of throwing shade at Rihanna, who wore a revealing outfit to the show. "If y’all mad she ignored y’all just say that. Very cutesy," one Instagram user commented.

ALSO READ: Kid casually asks Rihanna to take a pic for him

Oop! Law Roach and Noami Campbell seemingly shades Rihanna after she recently ignored them at Alaïa’s Fashion Show during NYFW —“We don’t go to the shows like the other girls. We don't come with our tatas out or our [cheeks] out very demure, very mindful, very cutesy.” pic.twitter.com/MFfaTRxwlI — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) September 14, 2024

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Naomi brushed off speculation about their viral NYFW encounter. "I’m not about to let the world pitch two Black women against each other. We are two women with two children, mothers," she told the publication. Naomi welcomed two children, a boy and a girl, in 2021 and 2023, respectively, while Rihanna is the mom of two sons, RZA and Riot Rose. Law Roach has also seemingly denied having any beef with Rihanna. He took to X (Twitter) shortly after his "very demure, very mindful" video with Naomi became the talk of the fashion town. ""Y'all always think something has to be something. But something ain't always something. Sometimes, something is just nothing. So stop trying to make nothing into something. You know what? Y'all need to get some business," he said.

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO