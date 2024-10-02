 Naomi Campbell quashes claims she has beef with Rihanna
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham

A viral video showed Rihanna "ignoring" Naomi at an event, however, the supermodel says there is no bad blood between them.

Naomi Campbell
Supermodel Naomi Campbell / YouTube

Naomi Campbell is setting the record straight about where she stands with Rihanna following speculation that the pair are no longer friends. 

Rumours about their long-standing feud were reignited last month after the A-list stars had an awkward encounter at a fashion show in New York City.

A video shared on social media showed Rihanna excitedly greeting British Vogue's editor, Edward Enninful, at the event. Naomi was seated next to Edward alongside Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach.

However, Rihanna did not look in their direction, seemingly ignoring them altogether. 

Another clip showed Rihanna chatting to model Linda Evangelista at the same event, leading some to wonder why she didn't bothering greeting Naomi. 

It didn't help that a few days after the show, Law Roach shared a video of him and Naomi using Jools Lebron’s  popular “very demure, very mindful” audio. 

"We don’t go to the shows like the other girls. We don’t come with our ta-tas out or our chi-chis out. Very demure," he said. 

Naomi added: "Very mindful."

Social media users accused them of throwing shade at Rihanna, who wore a revealing outfit to the show. 

"If y’all mad she ignored y’all just say that. Very cutesy," one Instagram user commented. 

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Naomi brushed off speculation about their viral NYFW encounter. 

"I’m not about to let the world pitch two Black women against each other. We are two women with two children, mothers," she told the publication. 

Naomi welcomed two children, a boy and a girl, in 2021 and 2023, respectively, while Rihanna is the mom of two sons, RZA and Riot Rose.

Law Roach has also seemingly denied having any beef with Rihanna. He took to X (Twitter) shortly after his "very demure, very mindful" video with Naomi became the talk of the fashion town. 

""Y'all always think something has to be something. But something ain't always something. Sometimes, something is just nothing. So stop trying to make nothing into something. You know what? Y'all need to get some business," he said. 

Zendaya Vogue Naomi Campbell 'Rihanna

Main image courtesy of YouTube/Architectural Digest

